2017 Hyundai Tucson

125,300 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE w/Preferred Package

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE w/Preferred Package

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

125,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8660143
  Stock #: 110-2980
  VIN: KM8J33A46HU552617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2980
  • Mileage 125,300 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 

2017 Hyundai Tucson SE w/Preferred Package White On Black Leather Interior 

2.0L 4CYL  Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  AUX input  USB input  Bluetooth Ready  Rear Cross Traffic Warning  Blind Spot Warning  Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 125,300 KM ***

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=K3tNYFebJFIj/WTLgI5GbndKIYOm4QVz


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Spoiler
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

