2017 Jeep Patriot

152,977 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2017 Jeep Patriot

2017 Jeep Patriot

Sport 4WD

2017 Jeep Patriot

Sport 4WD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

152,977KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9092107
  • Stock #: 110-3061
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB0HD182018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3061
  • Mileage 152,977 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2017 Jeep Patriot North 4WD Black On Black Interior

2.4L Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Cloth Interior  Heated Front Seats  Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  AUX Input 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 152,977 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Kn9JkkNDYxl8ApvBvAmBPLBadgB0Qd5P


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

