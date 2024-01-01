$13,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Forte
4DR SDN AUTO SX
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,248 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Kia Forte SX White On Black Leather Interior
2.0L Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Ventilated Front Seats Sunroof Backup Camera Navigation Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keep Assist Power Driver Seat Memory Driver Seat Steering Wheel Mounted Controls AUX Input USB Input Bluetooth Keyless Entry Remote Starter Alloy Wheels
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 98,248 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=AJI/yx6UT9L46YIPlP9Yr+ufAbQY35fN&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEsniKLf1M9ejU0Q0xXpQeja_iZbWrjixr_jztx-hOkFE8-UHlDARePQorFkDIFbWYhhsf6ktR62auekZdt55nUzMMs7y4yb77HL75DjkFIplC8BpQm25mV0zZAzmhlJVqSpeJ7XCaVDnA3UDsg4JxfuZ_xSAF9X8WHoKx22cpfKaR34jUF9GrcIVL9cQ1o4p6IbUty3vfAncc28yoiX652pkRgxQFeiDfHIEUWGu666vp8bM2DOkQV7QSXLbJpr9EqXt9fQJND8DqXa75EZIurCUkRqNePb4uYtrAXpkrIV630wS3ReFKGq3gFOMym3GQv9a4LnQ9av1xg4ohy3_9pK2UHkTgRmhvk_d8qiMxFWaLR7ij0Rzl1QUH2CajqmkDTdJ88oTkjeU
Vehicle Features
AutoBerry Canada
