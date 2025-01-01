$25,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lexus NX 200t
AWD 4DR
2017 Lexus NX 200t
AWD 4DR
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,159 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Lexus NX 200t AWD Black on Black Leather Interior
2.0L All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Ventilated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Memory Driver Seat Power Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Navigation Backup Camera Parking Sensors Bluetooth Blind Spot Monitor Power Tailgate Head-Up Display Proximity Keys Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels
*** ACCIDENT FREE ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 116,159 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BRjyhC1NYQvsKhZEMGEW0%2F06AOu2N+vI
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-265-9997