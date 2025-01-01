Menu
<p><strong>2017 Lexus NX 200t AWD Black on Black Leather Interior </strong></p><p><span></span><span> </span>2.0L <span></span><span> </span>All Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> </span>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span><span> </span>Push Start Engine <span></span><span> </span>Leather Interior <span></span><span> </span>Heated Front Seats <span></span> Ventilated Front Seats <span></span><span> </span>Heated Steering Wheel <span></span> <span>Memory Driver Seat </span><span></span> <span>Power Seats <span></span><span> </span>Power Options <span></span><span> </span>Power Sunroof <span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Navigation </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Backup Camera </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Parking Sensors </span><span> </span><span>Bluetooth </span><span><span></span> Blind Spot Monitor<span> </span><span></span><span> Power Tailgate <span></span> Head-Up Display <span></span> </span>Proximity Keys <span></span><span> Keyless Entry <span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1757171757544_42598927313742585 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span> </span>Alloy Wheels<span> </span><span></span> </span></p><p><span><strong><br></strong></span></p><p><span><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** </strong></span></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 116,159 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BRjyhC1NYQvsKhZEMGEW0%2F06AOu2N+vI>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BRjyhC1NYQvsKhZEMGEW0%2F06AOu2N+vI</a></strong></span></p><br> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2017 Lexus NX 200t

116,159 KM

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lexus NX 200t

AWD 4DR

12946505

2017 Lexus NX 200t

AWD 4DR

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_AccidentFree

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,159KM
VIN JTJBARBZXH2147302

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,159 KM

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Folding Cargo Cover
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Wheel Well Trim

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
60.2 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio: 3.888
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

GVWR: 2
200 lbs)
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
intercooled
Premium fuel recommended
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC 4-Cylinder w/VVT-i -inc: turbocharged
Atkinson cycle and Direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine Superior version Turbo (D-4ST)
360 kgs (5

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2017 Lexus NX 200t