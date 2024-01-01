$11,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Nissan Leaf
S CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED.
2017 Nissan Leaf
S CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED.
Location
Beyond Motors
5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
647-785-9897
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,359KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N4BZ0CP0HC311354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 1354
- Mileage 100,359 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Electric Motor
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Beyond Motors
2013 Nissan Pathfinder SL CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED. 173,474 KM $10,690 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL XL CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED. 225,813 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
2010 BMW X5 XD 35D 232,114 KM $5,400 + tax & lic
Email Beyond Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beyond Motors
5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-785-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Beyond Motors
647-785-9897
2017 Nissan Leaf