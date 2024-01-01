Menu
2017 Nissan Leaf

100,359 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Leaf

S CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED.

2017 Nissan Leaf

S CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED.

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
100,359KM
Good Condition
VIN 1N4BZ0CP0HC311354

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1354
  • Mileage 100,359 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Electric Motor

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
647-785-9897

2017 Nissan Leaf