$8,460+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Leaf
S CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED.
Location
Beyond Motors
5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
647-785-9897
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,460
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,423KM
Good Condition
VIN 1N4BZ0CP0HC311354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 1354
- Mileage 100,423 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Included
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
