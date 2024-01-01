$13,999+ tax & licensing
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,408 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Nissan Murano SV AWD Gray On Black Interior
3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Panoramic Sunroof Backup Camera Navigation Power Front Seats Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 184,408 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=sOCxBC8pxaOj1UFFkKlK52wO+bE7dcmG&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s
Vehicle Features
