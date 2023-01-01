Menu
2017 Nissan NV 2500

129,977 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2017 Nissan NV 2500

2017 Nissan NV 2500

Cargo 2500 V8 S

2017 Nissan NV 2500

Cargo 2500 V8 S

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

129,977KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10605492
  • Stock #: 110-3347
  • VIN: 1N6AF0KYXHN806056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 129,977 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Nissan Frontier NV 2500 V8 Cargo Black on Gray Leather Interior

5.6L  V8 Rear Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Leather Interior 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE PREVIOUS OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 129,977 KM ***



CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=giHGN1zCVwZPz5NvZOIUaPhgST1rpFcz&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2860Pu-DL9Xva2WOKtmXsYpTdJ88oTkjeU


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
130 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.36 Axle Ratio
87 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.6L DOHC 32-Valve V8

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Safety

Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags

Additional Features

Wheels: 17 Styled Steel
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

