2017 Nissan NV 2500

$28,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 9 , 9 7 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10605492

10605492 Stock #: 110-3347

110-3347 VIN: 1N6AF0KYXHN806056

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 129,977 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Instrument Panel Bin Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Sliding Front Centre Armrest Front Cloth Headliner Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs 130 amp alternator Rear-wheel drive Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 3.36 Axle Ratio 87 L Fuel Tank Engine: 5.6L DOHC 32-Valve V8 Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan Safety Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st Row Airbags Additional Features Wheels: 17 Styled Steel 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.