2017 Nissan Pathfinder

$17,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 3 , 5 0 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9705385

9705385 Stock #: 110-3113

110-3113 VIN: 5N1DR2MM1HC641812

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 173,509 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 7 PASSENGER Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Curb Side Mirrors 4x4 Automatic lights BACKUP SENSORS Driver Side Airbag Aux in 2 keys Front Sensors Vehicle Stability Management VSM 3rd / Third Row Seats Compass Direction Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Cooled / Ventilated Seats Birds Eye View Camera

