2017 Nissan Pathfinder

173,509 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

173,509KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.


2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD White On Beige Leather Interior
3.5L V6 Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C 7 Passenger Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Front Seat Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera Top View Camera Bluetooth Ready Proximity Keys Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Power Tailgate


*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 173,509 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZulxS8ww825TKfBiwjZ3YqEhcoo+UoOX


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Birds Eye View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

