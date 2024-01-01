$31,888+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" LONGHORN
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,697 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 RAM 1500 Laramie Longhorn 4WD 5.7L V8 Black on Brown Leather Interior
5.7L V8 Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Power Options Push-Start Engine Dual Power Seats Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Ventilated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Heated Mirrors Backup Camera Parking Sensors Navigation Sunroof Alloy Wheels Keyless Entry Fog Lights
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 146,697 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=wmryWTE58n8mn6y8yeR9mZOcJcNF8Q0d&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2_kAXfS3H5NCcdz_yWTgn9lgLMlH5tVdDk
Vehicle Features
