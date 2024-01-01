Menu
<p><br><span><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1707585309887_579854335806099 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2017 RAM 1500 Laramie Longhorn 4WD 5.7L V8 Black on Brown Leather Interior </strong></span></p><p><span></span> 5.7L <span></span> V8<span> </span><span><span></span> Four Wheel Drive <span></span> </span><span>Auto <span></span> A/C <span></span> Leather Interior </span><span><span></span> Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control </span><span></span> <span>Power Options</span><span> </span><span></span><span> Push-Start Engine </span><span></span><span>Dual Power Seats </span><span><span></span> Heated Front Seats </span><span><span></span> Heated Rear Seats </span><span><span></span> Ventilated Front Seats </span><span><span></span> Heated Steering Wheel </span><span></span><span>Bluetooth <span></span></span><span> Heated Mirrors </span><span><span></span> Backup Camera </span><span><span></span> Parking Sensors </span><span> </span><span>Navigation </span><span><span></span> Sunroof </span><span></span> <span>Alloy Wheels </span><span></span><span> Keyless Entry </span><span></span><span> Fog Lights </span><span></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong><br></p><p><strong><span>*** Fully Certified ***</span><br></strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 146,697 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=wmryWTE58n8mn6y8yeR9mZOcJcNF8Q0d&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2_kAXfS3H5NCcdz_yWTgn9lgLMlH5tVdDk>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=wmryWTE58n8mn6y8yeR9mZOcJcNF8Q0d&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2_kAXfS3H5NCcdz_yWTgn9lgLMlH5tVdDk</a></span></strong></p><br><p><br></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2017 RAM 1500

146,697 KM

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

146,697KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7PT8HS533338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,697 KM

Vehicle Description


Vehicle Features

Interior

Bucket Seats
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Second-Row Heated Seats
High-Back Seats
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Leather Rear Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
121.1 L Fuel Tank
557.9 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Goodyear Brand Tires
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 3
Genuine wood door panel insert
900 lbs)
Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 20 x 9 Aluminum w/Brown Inserts
129 kgs (6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

