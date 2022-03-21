Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM ProMaster

173,699 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2017 RAM ProMaster

2017 RAM ProMaster

City Tradesman SLT Cargo

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM ProMaster

City Tradesman SLT Cargo

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8924905
  2. 8924905
  3. 8924905
  4. 8924905
  5. 8924905
  6. 8924905
  7. 8924905
  8. 8924905
  9. 8924905
  10. 8924905
  11. 8924905
  12. 8924905
  13. 8924905
  14. 8924905
  15. 8924905
  16. 8924905
  17. 8924905
  18. 8924905
  19. 8924905
  20. 8924905
  21. 8924905
  22. 8924905
  23. 8924905
  24. 8924905
  25. 8924905
  26. 8924905
  27. 8924905
  28. 8924905
  29. 8924905
  30. 8924905
  31. 8924905
  32. 8924905
  33. 8924905
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

173,699KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8924905
  • Stock #: 110-3032
  • VIN: ZFBERFDB1H6G46883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,699 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2017 Ram ProMaster City Tradesman SLT Cargo White on Black Interior

2.4L V4  Front Wheel Drive  Auto A/C Cloth Interior  Bluetooth Ready  Backup Camera  Keyless Entry  Heated Mirrors 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 173,699 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=V9JlYIkcP5cGiH5GQi9d/9DWzNiV8OYL

 

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Bluetooth
2 PASSENGER
Telescopic Steering Wheel
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2017 RAM ProMaster C...
 173,699 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz C...
 131,185 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2013 Fiat 500 Lounge...
 74,311 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory