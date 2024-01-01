Menu
<p><span><strong>2017 Toyota Corolla White on Black Interior </strong></span><br></p><p><span></span><span> 1.8</span>L <span></span><span> Front Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C </span><span><span> Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</span> </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Power Options <span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls </span><span><span></span><span> Lane Departure Warning <span></span> Pre-Collision Warning System <span></span> </span>Backup Camera </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Bluetooth </span><span> Alloy Wheels <span></span></span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span><strong>*** ONE OWNER ***</strong><br></span></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 187,420<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1735065167565_9530588589827005 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FAd7FFnXm99Q2/bfrYRV7AqUsdTIcOJ6>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FAd7FFnXm99Q2/bfrYRV7AqUsdTIcOJ6</a></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

Details

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

187,420KM
VIN 2T1BURHE8HC876026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,420 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota Corolla White on Black Interior 

 1.8L  Front Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Lane Departure Warning  Pre-Collision Warning System  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Alloy Wheels 


*** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 187,420 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FAd7FFnXm99Q2/bfrYRV7AqUsdTIcOJ6

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
ADAPTIVE
Analog Appearance

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
80 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEV II) and sport mode

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997

2017 Toyota Corolla