$12,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn CE
2017 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn CE
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,420 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Toyota Corolla White on Black Interior
1.8L Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Lane Departure Warning Pre-Collision Warning System Backup Camera Bluetooth Alloy Wheels
*** ONE OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 187,420 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FAd7FFnXm99Q2/bfrYRV7AqUsdTIcOJ6
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997