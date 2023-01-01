2017 Toyota RAV4

$20,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 6 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10082721

10082721 Stock #: 110-3243

110-3243 VIN: 2T3WFREV6HW313823

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 142,600 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Automatic lights BACKUP SENSORS Driver Side Airbag Aux in 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.