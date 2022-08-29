Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

176,135 KM

Details

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

SXT

SXT

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

176,135KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9083359
  • Stock #: 110-3052
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9JR349583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3052
  • Mileage 176,135 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT White On Black Interior 

3.6L V6  ECON Mode  Front Wheel Drive 7 Passenger  Auto A/C Cloth Interior Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera AUX Input Keyless Entry  uConnect Bluetooth 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 176,135 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=yGWE8J+Lj+2cbCV85wKyt1ia3K6d8JV4


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
7 PASSENGER
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

