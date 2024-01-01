Menu
2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD 7 Passenger Gray On Black Leather Interior

 3.6L  V6  7 Passenger  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Power Options  Driver Power Seat  Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Parking Sensors  Alpine Premium Sound System  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 127,788 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=z1sbUcDXg5R34vIhX/hU4LIU1uaVk/F5&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEsniKLf1M9ejU0Q0xXpQeja_iZbWrjixr_jztx-hOkFE8-UHlDARePQorFkDIFbWYhhsf6ktR62auekZdt55nUzMMs7y4yb77HL75DjkFIplC8BpQm25mV0zZAzmhlJVqSpeJ7XCaVDnA3UDsg4JxfuZ_xSAF9X8WHoKx22cpfKaR34jUF9GrcIVL9cQ1o4p6IbUty3vfAncc28yoiX652pkRgxQFeiDfHIEUWGu666vp8bM2DOkQV7QSXLbJpr9EqXt9fQJND8DqXa75EZIurCUkRqNePb4uYtrAXpkrIV630wS3ReFKGq3gFOMym3GQv9a4LnQ9av1xg4ohy3_9pK2UHkTgRmhvk_d8qiMxFWaLR7ij0Rzl1QUH2CajqmkDTdJ88oTkjeU

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,788 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD 7 Passenger Gray On Black Leather Interior

 3.6L  V6  7 Passenger  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Power Options  Driver Power Seat  Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Parking Sensors  Alpine Premium Sound System  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 127,788 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=z1sbUcDXg5R34vIhX/hU4LIU1uaVk/F5&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEsniKLf1M9ejU0Q0xXpQeja_iZbWrjixr_jztx-hOkFE8-UHlDARePQorFkDIFbWYhhsf6ktR62auekZdt55nUzMMs7y4yb77HL75DjkFIplC8BpQm25mV0zZAzmhlJVqSpeJ7XCaVDnA3UDsg4JxfuZ_xSAF9X8WHoKx22cpfKaR34jUF9GrcIVL9cQ1o4p6IbUty3vfAncc28yoiX652pkRgxQFeiDfHIEUWGu666vp8bM2DOkQV7QSXLbJpr9EqXt9fQJND8DqXa75EZIurCUkRqNePb4uYtrAXpkrIV630wS3ReFKGq3gFOMym3GQv9a4LnQ9av1xg4ohy3_9pK2UHkTgRmhvk_d8qiMxFWaLR7ij0Rzl1QUH2CajqmkDTdJ88oTkjeU

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rack
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Conversation mirror
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Park-Sense rear park assist system
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Performance Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
79 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
699.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
368w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
540 kgs (5
600 lbs)
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Concealed Storage
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
2016.
Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring NO LONGER AVAILBLE for factory ordering; standard equipment as of December 8

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

