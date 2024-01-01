$15,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Journey
GT AWD
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,788 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD 7 Passenger Gray On Black Leather Interior
3.6L V6 7 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Power Options Driver Power Seat Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Parking Sensors Alpine Premium Sound System Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 127,788 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=z1sbUcDXg5R34vIhX/hU4LIU1uaVk/F5&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEsniKLf1M9ejU0Q0xXpQeja_iZbWrjixr_jztx-hOkFE8-UHlDARePQorFkDIFbWYhhsf6ktR62auekZdt55nUzMMs7y4yb77HL75DjkFIplC8BpQm25mV0zZAzmhlJVqSpeJ7XCaVDnA3UDsg4JxfuZ_xSAF9X8WHoKx22cpfKaR34jUF9GrcIVL9cQ1o4p6IbUty3vfAncc28yoiX652pkRgxQFeiDfHIEUWGu666vp8bM2DOkQV7QSXLbJpr9EqXt9fQJND8DqXa75EZIurCUkRqNePb4uYtrAXpkrIV630wS3ReFKGq3gFOMym3GQv9a4LnQ9av1xg4ohy3_9pK2UHkTgRmhvk_d8qiMxFWaLR7ij0Rzl1QUH2CajqmkDTdJ88oTkjeU
Vehicle Features
