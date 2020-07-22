Menu
2018 Ford E450

31,220 KM

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

647-496-4221

2018 Ford E450

2018 Ford E450

Cutaway 16 Foot Box

2018 Ford E450

Cutaway 16 Foot Box

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

83 Strada Drive, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5V9

647-496-4221

31,220KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5622048
  • Stock #: 17810
  • VIN: 1FDXE4FS2JDC17572

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,220 KM

6.8L E-450 with 16 foot box! A/C, slide out loading ramp and more! Fully serviced previous daily rental ready for a new home!
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Tachometer
ABS Brakes
4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

83 Strada Drive, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5V9

647-496-4221

