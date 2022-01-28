Menu
2018 Ford Edge

127,043 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

EcoBoost SE AWD Accident Free, One Owner!

2018 Ford Edge

EcoBoost SE AWD Accident Free, One Owner!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

127,043KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8226504
  Stock #: 110-2886
  VIN: 2FMPK4G92JBC23804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2886
  • Mileage 127,043 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2018 Ford Edge SE AWD EcoBoost Blue On Black Interior 

2.0L EcoBoost All Wheel Drive 5 Passenger Auto A/C Push Start Engine Cloth Interior Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifter  Backup Camera Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 127,043 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=P0iFbO6rRmMURJOyZlz/NvokzSLtIg14


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

