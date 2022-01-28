2018 Ford Edge

$27,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 0 4 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8226504

8226504 Stock #: 110-2886

110-2886 VIN: 2FMPK4G92JBC23804

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-2886

Mileage 127,043 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.