Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Explorer

146,871 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

Platinum Awd

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

Platinum Awd

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9197728
  2. 9197728
  3. 9197728
  4. 9197728
  5. 9197728
  6. 9197728
  7. 9197728
  8. 9197728
  9. 9197728
  10. 9197728
  11. 9197728
  12. 9197728
  13. 9197728
  14. 9197728
  15. 9197728
  16. 9197728
  17. 9197728
  18. 9197728
  19. 9197728
  20. 9197728
  21. 9197728
  22. 9197728
  23. 9197728
  24. 9197728
  25. 9197728
  26. 9197728
  27. 9197728
  28. 9197728
  29. 9197728
  30. 9197728
  31. 9197728
  32. 9197728
  33. 9197728
  34. 9197728
  35. 9197728
  36. 9197728
  37. 9197728
  38. 9197728
  39. 9197728
  40. 9197728
  41. 9197728
  42. 9197728
  43. 9197728
  44. 9197728
  45. 9197728
  46. 9197728
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

146,871KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9197728
  • Stock #: 110-3088
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HT8JGA74168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3088
  • Mileage 146,871 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2018 Ford Explorer Platinum 4x4 Black On Black Leather Interior 

3.5L  V6  4x4 Auto  6 Passenger  A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Remote Starter  Heated Front Seats Ventilated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Power Front Seats Memory Seats  Massage Front Seats  Power Options  Power Tailgate  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Navigation Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready USB Input Proximity Keys Parking Distance Sensors  Alloy Wheels  Android Auto  Apple Carplay  Cross Traffic Alert  Pre-Collision  Lane Keep Assist  Wifi Hotspot 

*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 146,871 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=wLFO4xBU1u0NAy+RBEg2OolA9G4XQA+z


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WiFi Hotspot
CD Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
6 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear cross traffic alert
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Single Owner
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Roof Heat/Air

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2018 Mitsubishi Outl...
 150,830 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2013 Audi Q5 2.0 qua...
 142,559 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i
 156,828 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory