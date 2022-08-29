$32,999+ tax & licensing
905-265-9997
2018 Ford Explorer
Platinum Awd
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$32,999
- Listing ID: 9197728
- Stock #: 110-3088
- VIN: 1FM5K8HT8JGA74168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,871 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2018 Ford Explorer Platinum 4x4 Black On Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 4x4 Auto 6 Passenger A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Remote Starter Heated Front Seats Ventilated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Power Front Seats Memory Seats Massage Front Seats Power Options Power Tailgate Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Navigation Backup Camera Bluetooth Ready USB Input Proximity Keys Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Android Auto Apple Carplay Cross Traffic Alert Pre-Collision Lane Keep Assist Wifi Hotspot
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 146,871 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=wLFO4xBU1u0NAy+RBEg2OolA9G4XQA+z
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
