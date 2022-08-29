Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Transit Connect

89,057 KM

Details Description Features

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Transit Connect

2018 Ford Transit Connect

Cargo Van XL LWB w/Rear 180 Degree Door

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Transit Connect

Cargo Van XL LWB w/Rear 180 Degree Door

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9261814
  2. 9261814
  3. 9261814
  4. 9261814
  5. 9261814
  6. 9261814
  7. 9261814
  8. 9261814
  9. 9261814
  10. 9261814
  11. 9261814
  12. 9261814
  13. 9261814
  14. 9261814
  15. 9261814
  16. 9261814
  17. 9261814
  18. 9261814
  19. 9261814
  20. 9261814
  21. 9261814
  22. 9261814
  23. 9261814
  24. 9261814
  25. 9261814
  26. 9261814
  27. 9261814
  28. 9261814
  29. 9261814
  30. 9261814
  31. 9261814
  32. 9261814
  33. 9261814
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

89,057KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9261814
  • Stock #: 110-3091
  • VIN: NM0LS7E75J1370701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 89,057 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL White on Black Interior

2.5L V4  Front Wheel Drive  Auto A/C Cloth Interior  Bluetooth Ready  Backup Camera  Keyless Entry 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 89,057 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=99AIpan/TVinxe4D9QCFrQpvDFUsMkLh


 

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Bluetooth
2 PASSENGER
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Curb Side Mirrors
Microsoft SYNC
Aux in
2 keys
Compass Direction
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2018 Ford Transit Co...
 89,057 KM
$33,888 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 i ...
 179,067 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 196,369 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory