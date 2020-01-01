Menu
2018 Freightliner M2106

160,234 KM

$68,977

+ tax & licensing
$68,977

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

647-496-4221

2018 Freightliner M2106

2018 Freightliner M2106

26 Foot Box, Power Lift, Ramp, Allison transmission

2018 Freightliner M2106

26 Foot Box, Power Lift, Ramp, Allison transmission

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

83 Strada Drive, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5V9

647-496-4221

$68,977

+ taxes & licensing

160,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6263919
  • VIN: 3ALACXFD5JDJL3090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 160,234 KM

Vehicle Description

Diesel 2018 Freightliner M2 106 with 26 foot box! Power lift, ramp, Allison transmission.
Diesel 2018 Freightliner M2 106 with 26 foot box! Power lift, ramp, Allison transmission.

Vehicle Features

Automatic

