2018 Honda Civic

EX HS| Auto-Start| Backup Cam| Tint|

2018 Honda Civic

EX HS| Auto-Start| Backup Cam| Tint|

Number 7 Honda

5555 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T5

905-851-2258

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,916KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4591626
  • Stock #: 19-2490C
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F87JH003583
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Clean Carfax Report, One Owner Vehicle. Premium Options Include Sunroof, Side Cam, Backup Cam, Heated Seats, USB, Bluetooth, Push-Button Start, Auto-Start and plenty more options to list. This vehicle has been beautifully reconditioned inside/out, mechanically inspected by our certified Honda technicians and is ready for it's new owner. Maple Honda invites you to come take this one for a spin! Located in the Maple Auto Mall, we are proud to serve the GTA (Greater Toronto Area), including Brampton, Mississauga, North York, Newmarket, Scarborough, Woodbridge and Markham. We have great pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. Our finance and lease professionals can help you find either classic monthly finance solutions or more modern Bi-weekly payment options that save you money.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Number 7 Honda

Number 7 Honda

5555 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T5

905-851-2258

416-746-4377

