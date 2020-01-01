Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda CR-V

EX| Sunroof| Backup Cam| All-Wheel Drive|

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

EX| Sunroof| Backup Cam| All-Wheel Drive|

Location

Number 7 Honda

5555 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T5

905-851-2258

  1. 4455681
  2. 4455681
  3. 4455681
  4. 4455681
  5. 4455681
  6. 4455681
  7. 4455681
  8. 4455681
  9. 4455681
  10. 4455681
  11. 4455681
  12. 4455681
  13. 4455681
  14. 4455681
  15. 4455681
  16. 4455681
  17. 4455681
  18. 4455681
  19. 4455681
  20. 4455681
  21. 4455681
  22. 4455681
  23. 4455681
  24. 4455681
  25. 4455681
  26. 4455681
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,427KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4455681
  • Stock #: 20-220A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H59JH106081
Exterior Colour
Orange
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Clean Carfax Report, One Owner Vehicle. Premium Options Include Sunroof, Side Cam, Backup Cam, Heated Seats, USB, Bluetooth, Push-Button Start, All-Wheel Drive and plenty more options to list. This vehicle has been beautifully reconditioned inside/out, mechanically inspected by our certified Honda technicians and is ready for it's new owner. Number 7 Honda invites you to come take this one for a spin! Located in the Number 7 Auto Mall, we are proud to serve the GTA (Greater Toronto Area), including Brampton, Mississauga, North York, Newmarket, Scarborough, Woodbridge and Markham. We have great pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. Our finance and lease professionals can help you find either classic monthly finance solutions or more modern Bi-weekly payment options that save you money.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Number 7 Honda

2016 Honda CR-V SE| ...
 90,518 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V SE| ...
 87,743 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V LX| ...
 79,193 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
Number 7 Honda

Number 7 Honda

5555 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-2258

Alternate Numbers
416-746-4377

Send A Message