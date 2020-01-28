Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda CR-V

EX| Auto-Start| Sunroof| All-Wheel Drive|

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

EX| Auto-Start| Sunroof| All-Wheel Drive|

Location

Number 7 Honda

5555 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T5

905-851-2258

  1. 4591629
  2. 4591629
  3. 4591629
  4. 4591629
  5. 4591629
  6. 4591629
  7. 4591629
  8. 4591629
  9. 4591629
  10. 4591629
  11. 4591629
  12. 4591629
  13. 4591629
  14. 4591629
  15. 4591629
  16. 4591629
  17. 4591629
  18. 4591629
  19. 4591629
  20. 4591629
  21. 4591629
  22. 4591629
  23. 4591629
  24. 4591629
  25. 4591629
  26. 4591629
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,884KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4591629
  • Stock #: U-8672
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H59JH111443
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Premium Options Include Sunroof, Side Cam, Backup Cam, Heated Seats, USB, Bluetooth, Push-Button Start, Auto-Start, All-Wheel Drive and plenty more options to list. This vehicle has been beautifully reconditioned inside/out, mechanically inspected by our certified Honda technicians and is ready for it's new owner. Maple Honda invites you to come take this one for a spin! Located in the Maple Auto Mall, we are proud to serve the GTA (Greater Toronto Area), including Brampton, Mississauga, North York, Newmarket, Scarborough, Woodbridge and Markham. We have great pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. Our finance and lease professionals can help you find either classic monthly finance solutions or more modern Bi-weekly payment options that save you money.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Number 7 Honda

2016 Honda CR-V Tour...
 65,632 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Tou...
 33,528 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic EX ...
 7,262 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
Number 7 Honda

Number 7 Honda

5555 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-2258

Alternate Numbers
416-746-4377

Send A Message