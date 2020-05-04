Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

Touring| Loaded| Leather| Navi|

Location

Number 7 Honda

5555 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T5

905-851-2258

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,060KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4987164
  • Stock #: 20-562A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H93JH132100
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Clean Carfax Report, One Owner Vehicle. This vehicle has been beautifully reconditioned inside/out, mechanically inspected by our certified Honda technicians and is ready for it's new owner. Number 7 Honda invites you to come take this one for a spin! Located in the Number 7 Auto Mall, we are proud to serve the GTA (Greater Toronto Area), including Brampton, Mississauga, North York, Newmarket, Scarborough, Woodbridge and Markham. We have great pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. Our finance and lease professionals can help you find either classic monthly finance solutions or more modern Bi-weekly payment options that save you money.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

