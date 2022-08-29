Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

187,627 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Sport 2.4 AWD

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Logo_NoBadges

187,627KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9111541
  • Stock #: 110-3067
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLB0JH054111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3067
  • Mileage 187,627 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 AWD Gray On Black Leather Interior 

2.4L  All Wheel Drive 5 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Blind Spot Monitor  Backup Camera Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys Parking Aid Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 187,627 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mbrmLAOU+jhxGUOtQDT8utXtVQdmfD5T


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

