2018 Jaguar E-Type
P300 AWD R-Dynamic SE
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,144 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Jaguar E-Pace P300 R-Dynamic AWD Black On Black Leather Interior
2.0L Dynamic All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Paddle Shifters Bluetooth Apple Carplay Android Auto Backup Camera Parking Sensors Navigation Panoramic Sunroof USB Input Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Keyless Entry Power Tailgate
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 157,144 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NnO8ch6x+O2FC1ZUAMFITiUxECsKIj0G
Vehicle Features
