2018 Jaguar E-Type

<p><strong>2018 Jaguar E-Pace P300 R-Dynamic AWD Black On Black Leather Interior </strong></p><p><span></span><span> </span>2.0L <span></span><span> </span>Dynamic <span> All </span>Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C<span> </span><span></span> Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span> Leather Interior <span></span><span> </span>Power Options <span><span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span><span> </span><span></span><span> Paddle Shifters <span></span> Bluetooth <span></span><span> Apple Carplay <span></span> Android Auto <span></span> </span>Backup Camera </span><span></span> Parking Sensors <span></span> Navigation <span></span> Panoramic Sunroof <span></span> <span>USB Input </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels</span><span> </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Fog Lights </span><span> Keyless Entry <span> Power Tailgate <span></span> </span> </span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong><br></span></p><p><strong><span>*** Fully Certified ***</span><br></strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 157,144 KM ***</strong></span><br></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NnO8ch6x+O2FC1ZUAMFITiUxECsKIj0G>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NnO8ch6x+O2FC1ZUAMFITiUxECsKIj0G</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1727717612992_2769766844266661 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

157,144 KM

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Used
157,144KM
VIN SADFL2GX6J1Z12681

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,144 KM

2018 Jaguar E-Pace P300 R-Dynamic AWD Black On Black Leather Interior 

 2.0L  Dynamic  All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifters Bluetooth  Apple Carplay  Android Auto  Backup Camera  Parking Sensors Navigation  Panoramic Sunroof  USB Input  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry  Power Tailgate   


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 157,144 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NnO8ch6x+O2FC1ZUAMFITiUxECsKIj0G

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
High Speed Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Axle Ratio: 4.544
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
68.5 L Fuel Tank

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

GVWR: 2
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
400 kgs
Engine: P300 - 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (296HP)

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
