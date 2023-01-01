$29,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
AutoBerry Canada
905-265-9997
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland 4WD
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
170,125KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9903200
- Stock #: 110-3195
- VIN: 1C4RJFCMXJC411914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-3195
- Mileage 170,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Interior
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6