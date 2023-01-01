Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

170,125 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland 4WD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9903200
  2. 9903200
  3. 9903200
  4. 9903200
  5. 9903200
  6. 9903200
  7. 9903200
  8. 9903200
  9. 9903200
  10. 9903200
  11. 9903200
  12. 9903200
  13. 9903200
  14. 9903200
  15. 9903200
  16. 9903200
  17. 9903200
  18. 9903200
  19. 9903200
  20. 9903200
  21. 9903200
  22. 9903200
  23. 9903200
  24. 9903200
  25. 9903200
  26. 9903200
  27. 9903200
  28. 9903200
  29. 9903200
  30. 9903200
  31. 9903200
  32. 9903200
  33. 9903200
  34. 9903200
  35. 9903200
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
170,125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9903200
  • Stock #: 110-3195
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCMXJC411914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3195
  • Mileage 170,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Test Drive: E-Sign Documents: Local Delivery:

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Interior

Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2013 MINI Cooper Bak...
 141,322 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A4 2.0T Se...
 178,053 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Se...
 188,210 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory