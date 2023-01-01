$28,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC Sedan
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC Sedan
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,759 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC AWD Black on Black Leather Interior
2.0L V4 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Navigation Backup Camera Bluetooth Ready Proximity Keys Push Start Button Power Folding Mirrors Graphic Assist Attention Assist Blind Spot Assist Collision Prevention Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Keyless Entry
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 156,759 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=pof0LDmqhWUP9CtYaoebKwlJnzYiWmvd
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997