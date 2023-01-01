Menu
<p><p><span><strong>2018 Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC AWD Black on Black Leather Interior </strong></span></p><p><span></span><span> </span>2.0L <span></span><span> </span>V4 <span></span><span> </span>4MATIC All-Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> </span>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span><span></span><span> </span>Leather Interior <span></span><span> </span>Heated Front Seats <span></span><span> </span>Power Front Seats <span></span><span> </span>Power Options <span></span><span> </span>Power Panoramic Sunroof <span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted  Controls </span><span></span> <span>Navigation </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Backup Camera </span><span></span><span> Bluetooth Ready <span></span><span> </span>Proximity Keys <span></span><span> </span>Push Start Button </span><span></span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701540591979_4451320827318892 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><span>Power Folding Mirrors </span><span></span><span> Graphic Assist </span><span></span><span> Attention Assist </span><span></span><span> Blind Spot Assist </span><span></span><span> Collision Prevention </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels <span></span><span> </span>Fog Lights </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Keyless Entry </span><span></span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** </strong><br></p><p><span>*** Fully Certified ***</span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 156,759 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=pof0LDmqhWUP9CtYaoebKwlJnzYiWmvd>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=pof0LDmqhWUP9CtYaoebKwlJnzYiWmvd</a></strong></span></p><br></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

156,759 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

156,759KM
Used
VIN 55SWF4KB6JU258653

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,759 KM

2018 Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC AWD Black on Black Leather Interior 

 2.0L  V4  4MATIC All-Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Power Front Seats  Power Options  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted  Controls  Navigation  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready  Proximity Keys  Push Start Button  Power Folding Mirrors  Graphic Assist  Attention Assist  Blind Spot Assist  Collision Prevention  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 156,759 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=pof0LDmqhWUP9CtYaoebKwlJnzYiWmvd


Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
MB Apps Selective Service Internet Access
10-Way Driver Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
10-Way Passenger Seat
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Active Brake Assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents

3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo -inc: auto stop/start function
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic Ride Control Comfort Ride Suspension
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class