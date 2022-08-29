Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

150,830 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE AWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9192493
  2. 9192493
  3. 9192493
  4. 9192493
  5. 9192493
  6. 9192493
  7. 9192493
  8. 9192493
  9. 9192493
  10. 9192493
  11. 9192493
  12. 9192493
  13. 9192493
  14. 9192493
  15. 9192493
  16. 9192493
  17. 9192493
  18. 9192493
  19. 9192493
  20. 9192493
  21. 9192493
  22. 9192493
  23. 9192493
  24. 9192493
  25. 9192493
  26. 9192493
  27. 9192493
  28. 9192493
  29. 9192493
  30. 9192493
  31. 9192493
  32. 9192493
  33. 9192493
  34. 9192493
  35. 9192493
  36. 9192493
  37. 9192493
  38. 9192493
  39. 9192493
  40. 9192493
  41. 9192493
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

150,830KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9192493
  • Stock #: 110-3086
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX5JJ600185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3086
  • Mileage 150,830 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Touring Edition Black on Black Interior

3.0L V6  4x4 7 Passenger  Auto A/C  Cloth Interior  Heated Seats  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Blind Spot Assist  Push Start Engine  Auto Hold  Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels  Bluetooth  Apple Carplay  Android Auto  Sunroof  


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 150,830 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=eMp/q4HmIRTcgTVXsqKgoZ9L+q9+TKth


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
iPod hookup
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Single Owner
3rd / Third Row Seats
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2013 Audi Q5 2.0 qua...
 142,559 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i
 156,828 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2014 Jaguar XJ -Seri...
 102,894 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory