Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2018 Nissan Maxima SL FWD Gray On Black Leather Interior </strong></p><p><span></span><span> 3</span>.5L <span> V6</span> <span></span><span> </span>Front Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C<span> <span></span><span> </span>Push Start Engine</span><span> <span></span><span> </span>Power Options <span></span><span> Leather Interior <span></span> Power Seats <span> Heated Front Seats <span> Heated Steering Wheel <span></span></span></span> Panoramic Sunroof <span></span> Backup Camera <span></span> Navigation <span></span> Bose Sound System <span></span> Blind Spot Monitor <span></span>  </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span><span> </span><span><span></span><span> Bluetooth </span><span></span> Keyless Entry <span> Alloy Wheels <span> Remote Starter <span></span></span> </span></span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 151,399 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iMPJygyDqGLyVZhbTwMMljbl/IyznewQ>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iMPJygyDqGLyVZhbTwMMljbl/IyznewQ</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1722097791196_7834959691095718 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></p><br> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2018 Nissan Maxima

151,399 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Maxima

SL Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Maxima

SL Sedan

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 11524242
  2. 11524242
  3. 11524242
  4. 11524242
  5. 11524242
  6. 11524242
  7. 11524242
  8. 11524242
  9. 11524242
  10. 11524242
  11. 11524242
  12. 11524242
  13. 11524242
  14. 11524242
  15. 11524242
  16. 11524242
  17. 11524242
  18. 11524242
  19. 11524242
  20. 11524242
  21. 11524242
  22. 11524242
  23. 11524242
  24. 11524242
  25. 11524242
  26. 11524242
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,399KM
VIN 1N4AA6AP9JC379313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,399 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Nissan Maxima SL FWD Gray On Black Leather Interior 

 3.5L  V6  Front Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Push Start Engine  Power Options  Leather Interior  Power Seats  Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Panoramic Sunroof  Backup Camera  Navigation  Bose Sound System  Blind Spot Monitor   Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels  Remote Starter  


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 151,399 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iMPJygyDqGLyVZhbTwMMljbl/IyznewQ


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
68.1 L Fuel Tank
5.25 Axle Ratio
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
turn-by-turn navigation directions

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

Used 2009 Subaru Forester (Natl) 4dr Auto X w/Premium Pkg for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2009 Subaru Forester (Natl) 4dr Auto X w/Premium Pkg 203,953 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn R/T for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn R/T 194,401 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 FWD 4dr w/Skyactiv Tech for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 FWD 4dr w/Skyactiv Tech 164,622 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Maxima