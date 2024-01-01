$14,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Maxima
SL Sedan
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,399 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Nissan Maxima SL FWD Gray On Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Push Start Engine Power Options Leather Interior Power Seats Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Panoramic Sunroof Backup Camera Navigation Bose Sound System Blind Spot Monitor Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels Remote Starter
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 151,399 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iMPJygyDqGLyVZhbTwMMljbl/IyznewQ
Vehicle Features
AutoBerry Canada
