$17,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
SV 4X4
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-3870
- Mileage 142,618 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD Blue on Black Interior
3.5L V6 Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C 7 Passenger Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Heated Front Seat Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Front Seat Backup Camera Parking Sensors Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Keyless Entry
*** ACCIDENT FREE ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 142,618 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=513fyznMfJQtVNVbrjWOCwzNZuiTtrFA
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
