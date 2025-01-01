Menu
2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD Blue on Black Interior

3.5L V6 Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C 7 Passenger Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Heated Front Seat Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Front Seat Backup Camera Parking Sensors Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Keyless Entry

*** ACCIDENT FREE ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 142,618 KM ***

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=513fyznMfJQtVNVbrjWOCwzNZuiTtrFA

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

142,618 KM

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SV 4X4

12899867

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SV 4X4

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_AccidentFree

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,618KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM2JC603219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3870
  • Mileage 142,618 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD Blue on Black Interior

 3.5L  V6  Four Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  7 Passenger  Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start Engine  Heated Front Seat  Heated Steering Wheel  Power Front Seats  Memory Front Seat  Backup Camera  Parking Sensors  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry 


*** ACCIDENT FREE ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 142,618 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=513fyznMfJQtVNVbrjWOCwzNZuiTtrFA

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
5.25 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L DI V6
74 L Fuel Tank

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
715 kg (5
986 lbs.)

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2018 Nissan Pathfinder