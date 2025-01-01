Menu
<p><strong>2018 Nissan Rogue AWD Gray on Black Interior </strong></p><p><span></span><span> </span>2.5L <span></span><span> AWD<span> </span><span></span> ECO Mode </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Sport Mode </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Auto </span><span><span></span> </span><span>Hill Descent Control </span><span><span></span><span> </span>A/C </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls </span><span><span><span></span> Blind Spot Monitor <span></span> </span>Backup Camera </span><span><span><span></span> </span></span><span>Bluetooth <span></span> </span><span>USB Input <span></span><span> </span>AUX Input</span><span> </span><span> Keyless Entry <span></span></span></p><p><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1738356893930_3367700548146617 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></strong></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** </strong><br></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 169,630 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=i0bpp7dJPC2Fk/jLwVTic7ssvi6QY8Lc>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=i0bpp7dJPC2Fk/jLwVTic7ssvi6QY8Lc</a></strong></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2018 Nissan Rogue

169,630 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

AWD S

2018 Nissan Rogue

AWD S

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,630KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV0JC726823

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,630 KM

2018 Nissan Rogue AWD Gray on Black Interior 

 2.5L  AWD  ECO Mode  Sport Mode  Auto  Hill Descent Control  A/C  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Blind Spot Monitor  Backup Camera  Bluetooth  USB Input  AUX Input  Keyless Entry 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 169,630 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=i0bpp7dJPC2Fk/jLwVTic7ssvi6QY8Lc

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Analog Appearance

Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
5.694 Axle Ratio
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2018 Nissan Rogue