Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

129,369 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

S AWD Accident Free, One Owner!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

S AWD Accident Free, One Owner!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8494320
  2. 8494320
  3. 8494320
  4. 8494320
  5. 8494320
  6. 8494320
  7. 8494320
  8. 8494320
  9. 8494320
  10. 8494320
  11. 8494320
  12. 8494320
  13. 8494320
  14. 8494320
  15. 8494320
  16. 8494320
  17. 8494320
  18. 8494320
  19. 8494320
  20. 8494320
  21. 8494320
  22. 8494320
  23. 8494320
  24. 8494320
  25. 8494320
  26. 8494320
  27. 8494320
  28. 8494320
  29. 8494320
  30. 8494320
  31. 8494320
  32. 8494320
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

129,369KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8494320
  • Stock #: 110-2945
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1JC721274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2945
  • Mileage 129,369 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2018 Nissan Rogue S AWD White on Black Interior 

2.5L All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Cloth Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Blind Spot Detection  Cross Traffic Alert  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 129,369 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Unex3nDmab0BKb1ZLLnI6GXXq0ZAYnzf


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2011 Mercedes-Benz M...
 176,100 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 5 Series 53...
 71,695 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 xDrive28...
 142,894 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory