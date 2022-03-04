2018 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 3 6 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8494320

8494320 Stock #: 110-2945

110-2945 VIN: 5N1AT2MV1JC721274

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-2945

Mileage 129,369 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.