Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

129,437 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9141514
  2. 9141514
  3. 9141514
  4. 9141514
  5. 9141514
  6. 9141514
  7. 9141514
  8. 9141514
  9. 9141514
  10. 9141514
  11. 9141514
  12. 9141514
  13. 9141514
  14. 9141514
  15. 9141514
  16. 9141514
  17. 9141514
  18. 9141514
  19. 9141514
  20. 9141514
  21. 9141514
  22. 9141514
  23. 9141514
  24. 9141514
  25. 9141514
  26. 9141514
  27. 9141514
  28. 9141514
  29. 9141514
  30. 9141514
  31. 9141514
  32. 9141514
  33. 9141514
  34. 9141514
  35. 9141514
  36. 9141514
  37. 9141514
  38. 9141514
  39. 9141514
  40. 9141514
  41. 9141514
  42. 9141514
  43. 9141514
  44. 9141514
  45. 9141514
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

129,437KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9141514
  • Stock #: 110-3078
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3JC780441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3078
  • Mileage 129,437 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD White on Beige Leather Interior 

2.5L  ECO Mode  Sport Mode  All-Wheel Drive Auto  Hill Descent Control  A/C  Leather Interior Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Push Start  Backup Camera  Top View Camera  Side View Camera  Navigation  Bluetooth Ready Panoramic Sunroof  Emergency Brake  Lane Keep Assistance  Blind Spot Indicator  Cross Traffic  USB Input AUX Input  Proximity Key  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 129,437 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=aQbyVNBEIwPwDA2VhFXgEaKh7ciyvXqG


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Rear cross traffic alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Compass Direction
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Birds Eye View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2013 BMW X3 xDrive35i
 192,243 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Genesis...
 149,940 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Veracru...
 172,636 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory