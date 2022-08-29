$24,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
- Listing ID: 9141514
- Stock #: 110-3078
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV3JC780441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,437 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD White on Beige Leather Interior
2.5L ECO Mode Sport Mode All-Wheel Drive Auto Hill Descent Control A/C Leather Interior Memory Driver Seat Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Push Start Backup Camera Top View Camera Side View Camera Navigation Bluetooth Ready Panoramic Sunroof Emergency Brake Lane Keep Assistance Blind Spot Indicator Cross Traffic USB Input AUX Input Proximity Key Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 129,437 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=aQbyVNBEIwPwDA2VhFXgEaKh7ciyvXqG
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
