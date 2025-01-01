Menu
2018 Subaru Forester Premium AWD comes in excellent condition,,,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,,runs & drives like brand new...Equipped with Backup Camera, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, heated seats, keyless entry, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra,...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

158,643 KM

Details Description Features

$15,580

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Premium

12807691

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Premium

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
158,643KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GTABC3JH215041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 15041
  • Mileage 158,643 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Subaru Forester Premium AWD comes in excellent condition,,,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,,runs & drives like brand new...Equipped with Backup Camera, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, heated seats, keyless entry, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra,...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments.           

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

