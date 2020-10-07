Menu
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

46,830 KM

$32,977

+ tax & licensing
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

647-496-4221

3.6 FSI Comfortline Leather, Heated Steering, Adaptive Cruise

3.6 FSI Comfortline Leather, Heated Steering, Adaptive Cruise

83 Strada Drive, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5V9

647-496-4221

46,830KM
  • Listing ID: 6044106
  • VIN: 1V2LR2CA4JC577650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,830 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L Atlas Comfortline! Loaded with leather, heated seats, heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise, blind spot monitors, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three-zone climate control, bluetooth, remote start, keyless entry with push button start and more! Fully serviced previous daily rental ready for a new home!
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved! FIND OUT MORE ABOUT US AT WWW.LEMC.CA

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

83 Strada Drive, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5V9

