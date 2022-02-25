$33,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
3.6L Execline 4Motion Accident Free, One Owner!!!
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8348664
- Stock #: 110-2914
- VIN: 1V2NR2CA4JC517134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-2914
- Mileage 155,658 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2018 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6L Execline 4Motion Black On Black Leather Interior
3.6L V6 All Wheel Drive Auto A/C 6 Passenger Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Front Seat Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Lane Assist Blind Spot Monitor Navigation Backup Camera with Surround View Bluetooth Ready Rear Window Sun Shade Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Power Tailgate Fog Lights
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** ONE OWNER *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 155,658 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ABZ65pre74U27D6puK3b/G8wczpx/cxE
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.