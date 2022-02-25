Menu
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

155,658 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6L Execline 4Motion Accident Free, One Owner!!!

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6L Execline 4Motion Accident Free, One Owner!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

155,658KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8348664
  • Stock #: 110-2914
  • VIN: 1V2NR2CA4JC517134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2914
  • Mileage 155,658 KM

Vehicle Description


We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2018 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6L Execline 4Motion Black On Black Leather Interior 

3.6L V6 All Wheel Drive Auto A/C  6 Passenger  Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Front Seat Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Lane Assist  Blind Spot Monitor  Navigation  Backup Camera with Surround View  Bluetooth Ready  Rear Window Sun Shade  Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels  Power Tailgate  Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** ONE OWNER *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 155,658 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ABZ65pre74U27D6puK3b/G8wczpx/cxE


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

