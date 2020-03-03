Menu
2019 BMW 6 Series

640 Gran Coupe i xDrive Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Steering

2019 BMW 6 Series

640 Gran Coupe i xDrive Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Steering

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

83 Strada Drive, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5V9

647-496-4221

$64,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,556KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4784607
  • Stock #: 16972
  • VIN: WBA6D2C5XKGT73586
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

3.0L 640i xDrive! Loaded with navigation, sunroof, leather, heated seats front and rear, heated steering wheel, four zone climate control, reverse camera, parking sensors front and rear, frontal collision warning, power memory driver seat, keyless entry with push button start and more!
Fully serviced previous daily rental ready for a new home!
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business.
Financing and warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

