2019 BMW X5

54,840 KM

Details

$72,888

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

xDrive40i M Sport, Black Optic Package, Accident Free!!!

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

54,840KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8128126
  Stock #: 110-2870
  VIN: 5UXCR6C52KLL39291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,840 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2019 BMW X5 xDrive40I  M Sport Package Gray On Black Leather Interior 

3.0L V6 xDrive All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Engine Auto Stop  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifter  Adaptive Cruise Control  Navigation  Backup Camera  Heads Up Display  Forward Collision Mitigation  Side Collision Warning  Lane Departure Warning  Active Blind Spot Detection  Cross Traffic Warning  Power Folding Mirrors  Harman Kardon Audio  Apple CarPlay  Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input  BMW Apps  Auto Hold Proximity Keys Comfort Access  Suction Doors  Rear Window Privacy Shade Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels  Adaptive LED Headlight  Fog Lights  Power Tailgate 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 54,480 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Q61eeJbLMADwrU2M4FKp6eNSATz3Mf1c


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

