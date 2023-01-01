$22,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
Work Truck Ext. Cab 2WD
154,543KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
