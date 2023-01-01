Menu
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

154,543 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

Work Truck Ext. Cab 2WD

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

Work Truck Ext. Cab 2WD

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Logo_NoBadges

154,543KM
Used
  Stock #: 110-3220
  VIN: 1GCHSBEA6K1242217

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Local Test Drive: E-Sign Documents: Local Delivery:

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Seating

Leather Interior
4 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

