2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

118,938 KM

Details

$52,888

+ tax & licensing
$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS 4WD Accident Free, Leather, Backup Cam, Bluetooth!!!

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS 4WD Accident Free, Leather, Backup Cam, Bluetooth!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

118,938KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8453766
  Stock #: 110-2935
  VIN: 1GNSKAKC0KR116739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2935
  • Mileage 118,938 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2019 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4WD White on Black Leather Interior 

5.3L V8 Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C  7 Passenger  Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats  Power Front Seats Power Options Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready  Parking Distance Sensor  Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  Keyless Entry 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 118,938 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Nh1h7BWUuooDAajIf6ShT/IrDGTlZDVa


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

