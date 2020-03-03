Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT Leather, Heated Seats, Heated Steering

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT Leather, Heated Seats, Heated Steering

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

83 Strada Drive, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5V9

647-496-4221

$25,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,767KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4784598
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG8KR677753
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

3.6L Caravan GT! Loaded with leather, 2nd row bucket seats, front heated seats, heated steering, full Stow N' Go, power sliding doors, power lift gate, rear air controls, bluetooth, 6.5" touchscreen display, remote start, reverse camera, 2nd row manual window shades and more!. Fully serviced previous daily rental ready for a new home!
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business.
Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved! FIND OUT MORE ABOUT US AT WWW.LEMC.CA

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Send A Message