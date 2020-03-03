Menu
2019 Ford Transit 250

Reverse Camera

2019 Ford Transit 250

Reverse Camera

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

83 Strada Drive, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5V9

647-496-4221

$34,977

+ taxes & licensing

  18,303KM
  Used
  Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4778580
  Stock #: 17378
  VIN: 1FTYR2CM5KKB03120
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

3.7L Medium Roof Transit 250! Reverse camera, A/C, power windows, keyless entry and more! Fully serviced previous daily rental.
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business.
Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved! FIND OUT MORE ABOUT US AT WWW.LEMC.CA

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

