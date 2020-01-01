2019 GMC Savana 2500

¾ Ton GMC Savana 2500 Cargo Van, 4.3 L Vortec V6 engine, Automatic, RWD, A/C, AM/FM Stereo, Dual airbags, Traction control, ABS, Automatic Headlights, Tilt Steering, Tacometer, Intermittent Wiper, All season Tires, Barn Door, and much more...Please call or visit for more info on this Van.

Fully certified and 6 months power-train warranty included!

Great financing and leasing rates available as well as Extended Warranties and Rust Protection.

We can install Shelvings and Ladder Racks before delivery as well as deliver your new vehicle anywhere in Canada.

We are a well established, very reputable Dealer in the GTA , selling top quality Commercial, Cargo & Cube Vans for over three decades. Come in for a test drive! And a great Espresso !!

We are located at 5298 Hwy 7 West just west of Kipling Ave. in Woodbridge, very easy to access from Hwy 400, 401, 407 and 427.

Please call our trained sales staff to help you choose and properly tailor the new vehicle to your needs and budget. That is what we do best !!

Contact us toll free at the number above or any time at www.Autotron.ca

We carry a very large selection of high quality Workvans, Cargo & Cutaway Cube Vans, Commercial Box Trucks and Panel vans, We carry all makes and models from 1 year old vans up to 10 years old. Our cube vans and trucks come in all sizes from 12' up to 26'. Our cargo vans come in different lengths, regular and extended, and 3 different heights, low medium and high roof, If you are in a need of a van you came to the right place! We will go into action for you so you can go back to doing business.

HST and Licensing not included in price.