2019 Honda Passport

Touring| Loaded| Leather| Navi|

2019 Honda Passport

Touring| Loaded| Leather| Navi|

Number 7 Honda

5555 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T5

905-851-2258

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11,540KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4919628
  • Stock #: 20-408A
  • VIN: 5FNYF8H95KB503336
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Clean Carfax Report, One Owner Vehicle. This vehicle has been beautifully reconditioned inside/out, mechanically inspected by our certified Honda technicians and is ready for it's new owner. Number 7 Honda invites you to come take this one for a spin! Located in the Number 7 Auto Mall, we are proud to serve the GTA (Greater Toronto Area), including Brampton, Mississauga, North York, Newmarket, Scarborough, Woodbridge and Markham. We have great pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. Our finance and lease professionals can help you find either classic monthly finance solutions or more modern Bi-weekly payment options that save you money.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Number 7 Honda

Number 7 Honda

5555 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T5

905-851-2258

