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<p><strong>2019 Hyundai Tucson White On Gray Interior </strong></p><p> 2.0L Front Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Heated Front Seats  Apple Carplay Android Auto  Lane Keep Assist  Forward Collision Warning  <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1777737838732_4750840013167059 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls USB input  Backup Camera  Bluetooth  Keyless Entry </p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** ONE OWNER ***</strong><br></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><strong>*** ONLY 129,236 KM ***</strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fRIyMrdI7s5DPmaIdM+5sIi8qrxgxBKZ>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fRIyMrdI7s5DPmaIdM+5sIi8qrxgxBKZ</a></strong></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2019 Hyundai Tucson

129,236 KM

Details Description Features

$12,799

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential FWD w/Safety Package

Watch This Vehicle
14035785

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential FWD w/Safety Package

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

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Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$12,799

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
129,236KM
VIN KM8J23A45KU001072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,236 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Hyundai Tucson White On Gray Interior 

2.0L Front Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Heated Front Seats  Apple Carplay Android Auto  Lane Keep Assist  Forward Collision Warning  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls USB input  Backup Camera  Bluetooth  Keyless Entry 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 129,236 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fRIyMrdI7s5DPmaIdM+5sIi8qrxgxBKZ

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers
Tires: 225/60R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Steering
62 L Fuel Tank
3.510 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L NU 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Steel
080 kgs (4
586 lbs)
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
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$12,799

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2019 Hyundai Tucson