$12,799+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Essential FWD w/Safety Package
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Essential FWD w/Safety Package
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$12,799
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,236 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Hyundai Tucson White On Gray Interior
2.0L Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Heated Front Seats Apple Carplay Android Auto Lane Keep Assist Forward Collision Warning Steering Wheel Mounted Controls USB input Backup Camera Bluetooth Keyless Entry
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** ONE OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 129,236 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fRIyMrdI7s5DPmaIdM+5sIi8qrxgxBKZ
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-265-9997