2019 Infiniti QX60
PURE AWD
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,546 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Infiniti QX60 Pure AWD 7 Passenger Black on Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 7 Passenger All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Heated Front Seats Ventilated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Memory Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera 360 Camera Blind Spot Monitor Navigation System Bluetooth Keyless Entry Push Start Button Alloy Wheels Power Tailgate
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 129.891 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=RnppnZfV1vPlD9O21TiD0St+Jmp+NoQq
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
