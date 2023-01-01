$28,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
SX AWD
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10404099
- Stock #: 110-3305
- VIN: 5XYPKDA52KG549562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,881 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Kia Sorento SX Silver on Black Leather Interior
3.3L All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Options Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Ventilated Front Seats Navigation Backup Camera AUX Input USB Input Bluetooth Parking Distance Sensor Cruise Control Keyless Entry Panoramic Sunroof Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 93,881 KM ***
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
