2019 Kia Sorento

$28,999 + taxes & licensing
9 3 , 8 8 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10404099

10404099 Stock #: 110-3305

110-3305 VIN: 5XYPKDA52KG549562

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 93,881 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Mini overhead console w/storage Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering 8-Way Passenger Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 10-Way Driver Seat Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Mechanical Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 71 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.510 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.3L DOHC GDI V6 Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Stainless Steel Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Stainless Steel Bumper Insert Tires: 235/55R19 Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display 630w Regular Amplifier Additional Features GVWR: 2 Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Instrument Panel Bin Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Piano Black Door Panel Insert Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 550 KGS (5 622 LBS)

