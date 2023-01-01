Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

93,881 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

SX AWD

2019 Kia Sorento

SX AWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

93,881KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10404099
  • Stock #: 110-3305
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA52KG549562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,881 KM

Vehicle Description


2019 Kia Sorento SX Silver on Black Leather Interior

3.3L  All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Power Options  Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel Ventilated Front Seats  Navigation  Backup Camera  AUX Input  USB Input  Bluetooth  Parking Distance Sensor  Cruise Control  Keyless Entry  Panoramic Sunroof  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 93,881 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zcQLTXsJT4BGF+L5kZu8bD9KMML8gEek&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2860Pu-DL9Xva2WOKtmXsYpTdJ88oTkjeU



Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
10-Way Driver Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
71 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.510 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.3L DOHC GDI V6
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Stainless Steel Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Stainless Steel Bumper Insert
Tires: 235/55R19

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
630w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Instrument Panel Bin
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
550 KGS (5
622 LBS)

Buy From Home Available

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

