Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Sportage

125,191 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sportage

2019 Kia Sportage

LX AWD One Owner, Accident Free!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sportage

LX AWD One Owner, Accident Free!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8576507
  2. 8576507
  3. 8576507
  4. 8576507
  5. 8576507
  6. 8576507
  7. 8576507
  8. 8576507
  9. 8576507
  10. 8576507
  11. 8576507
  12. 8576507
  13. 8576507
  14. 8576507
  15. 8576507
  16. 8576507
  17. 8576507
  18. 8576507
  19. 8576507
  20. 8576507
  21. 8576507
  22. 8576507
  23. 8576507
  24. 8576507
  25. 8576507
  26. 8576507
  27. 8576507
  28. 8576507
  29. 8576507
  30. 8576507
  31. 8576507
  32. 8576507
  33. 8576507
  34. 8576507
  35. 8576507
  36. 8576507
  37. 8576507
  38. 8576507
  39. 8576507
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

125,191KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8576507
  • Stock #: 110-2946
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC6K7569796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2946
  • Mileage 125,191 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2019 Kia Sportage LX White On Black Interior 

2.4L  V4  All Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Cloth Interior Heated Front Seats  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Heated Mirrors  Backup Camera


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 125,191 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rIvMiPJGe4Yeq74d9umgEIfJD+L7HBuv


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2018 Ford Expedition...
 121,359 KM
$52,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 182,056 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2012 MINI Cooper Bak...
 149,432 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory