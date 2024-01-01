Menu
2019 Nissan Kicks SR Blue on Black Interior 

 1.6L  Front Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Automatic Climate Control  Heated Front Seats  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  360 Camera  Bose PersonalSpace Sound System  Push Start Engine  Bluetooth  Blind Spot Monitor  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 104,305 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Wetq7qxFskvERjoisUJDChMCSs5ZT/c9&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEsniKLf1M9ejU0Q0xXpQeja_iZbWrjixr_jztx-hOkFE8-UHlDARePQorFkDIFbWYhhsf6ktR62auekZdt55nUzMMs7y4yb77HL75DjkFIplC8BpQm25mV0zZAzmhlJVqSpeJ7XCaVDnA3UDsg4JxfuZ_xSAF9X8WHoKx22cpfKaR34jUF9GrcIVL9cQ1o4p6IbUty3vfAncc28yoiX652pkRgxQFeiDfHIEUWGu666vp8bM2DOkQV7QSXLbJpr9EqXt9fQJND8DqXa75EZIurCUkRqNePb4uYtrAXpkrIV630wS3ReFKGq3gFOMym3GQv9a4LnQ9av1xg4ohy3_9pK2UHkTgRmhvk_d8qiMxFWaLR7ij0Rzl1QUH2CajqmkDTdJ88oTkjeU

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
driver armrest
Instrument Panel Bin
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
41 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable)
3.927 Axle Ratio

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 1
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
625 kgs (3
583 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

